Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,910,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,109,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,593,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 186,166 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $23.35. 2,470,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

