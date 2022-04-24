Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,151,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

