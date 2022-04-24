Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,401,000.

Shares of DIVB traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,487 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

