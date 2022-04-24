Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 2,256 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 557,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 71,363 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 373,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,002. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

