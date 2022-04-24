Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 269 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,585. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

