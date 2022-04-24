Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

IYY stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,622. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $101.07 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

