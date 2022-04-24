Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 89 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $10.90 on Friday, reaching $407.99. 423,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.93 and its 200-day moving average is $412.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

