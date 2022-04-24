CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00003559 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $6,842.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008997 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,829,723 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

