Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CODX. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -2.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
