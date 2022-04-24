Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODX. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -2.61.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

