Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.53) to GBX 1,900 ($24.72) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,194.04.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

