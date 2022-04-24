Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CHRS opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 329,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

