Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.71 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003656 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $267.75 million and approximately $28.71 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000849 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BHO Network (BHO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.