Coldstack (CLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $196,186.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $900,893.23 and $196,186.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.04 or 0.07394775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.99 or 0.99474096 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

