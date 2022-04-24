Color Platform One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 63.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 63.9% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $212,951.59 and $57.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00788286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00200137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

