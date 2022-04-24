Colrain Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 2.7% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. 23,073,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,130,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

