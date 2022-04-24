Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $70.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. 70,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the period.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

