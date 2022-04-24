Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lowered by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.38 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

