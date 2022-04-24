Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 1,432 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.