Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. 14,318,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,326,007. The company has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

