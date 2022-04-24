Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.79 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBY traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

