Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $3.94 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,913,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,426,570. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

