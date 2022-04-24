Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $51.23. 23,073,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,130,316. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

