Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $5.23 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

PAYX traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. 2,375,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,590. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.