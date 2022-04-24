Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $840,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 1,564,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

