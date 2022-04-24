Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 564 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $91,786,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $15.08 on Friday, hitting $216.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,137. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

