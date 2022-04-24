Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.24. 3,653,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

