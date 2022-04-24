Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 82 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Target by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.68. 3,431,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,120. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.