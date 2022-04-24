Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 9,943 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of EXC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. 7,508,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

