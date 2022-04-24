Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 168.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.0%.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.