Comparing Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Avangrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 4.50 $264.86 million $0.40 38.18 Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.64 $707.00 million $2.07 23.00

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Avangrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 11.59% 6.97% 2.76% Avangrid 10.14% 4.12% 2.01%

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avangrid pays out 85.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Avangrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 4 5 0 2.56 Avangrid 1 3 0 0 1.75

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Avangrid has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Avangrid.

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Avangrid on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.3 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. As of December 31, 2021, it serves approximately 307,000 electric connections; 373,000 natural gas connections; and 413,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

