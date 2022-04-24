Computacenter (LON:CCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.08) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,160 ($41.11) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON CCC opened at GBX 2,876 ($37.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 2,364 ($30.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,098 ($40.31). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,789.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,762.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.10), for a total transaction of £713,202.24 ($927,923.81).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

