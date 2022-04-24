Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler Sells 72,480 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CAG stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
