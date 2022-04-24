Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler Sells 72,480 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAG stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

