Conceal Hits Market Cap of $3.54 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Conceal has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $13,152.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,157.54 or 0.99772056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00055831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00248869 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00159852 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00323402 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00095892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,916,063 coins and its circulating supply is 11,924,605 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

