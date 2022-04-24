Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.66. 303,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,965. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.