Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 1.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

RCD traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,992. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $124.99 and a one year high of $161.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

