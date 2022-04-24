Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.66. 6,326,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

