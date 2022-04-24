Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $18.04 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 10,473,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.