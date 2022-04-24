Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,397 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

