Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 3,944 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.76. 844,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,683. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

