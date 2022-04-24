Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT traded down $9.06 on Friday, hitting $246.80. The company had a trading volume of 322,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,429. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.