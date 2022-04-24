Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,824 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,927. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.