ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $96.01. 6,483,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.