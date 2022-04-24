Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.74.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLR traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,558. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

