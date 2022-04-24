Contrasting Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) & Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 4.91 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

Dune Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -116.85% 3.21% Robinhood Markets -203.09% -112.72% -17.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dune Acquisition and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 3 6 6 0 2.20

Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $24.22, indicating a potential upside of 136.09%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

