CorionX (CORX) Price Up 1.2% This Week

CorionX (CORX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $144,350.22 and $87,678.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00103349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,712,779 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.