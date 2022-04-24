Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,957 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 265,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,680. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.