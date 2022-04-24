Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CoreCivic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CoreCivic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,865. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CXW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

