Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Shares of AMG traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,163. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

