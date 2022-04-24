Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 684,214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in FormFactor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,938,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FormFactor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 283,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,273. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King boosted their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

