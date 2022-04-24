Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,214 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. 7,913,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,426,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

